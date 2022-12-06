Iran to attend 29th MITT in Russia

Iran will introduce its numerous attractions in the field of tourism, ecotourism, historical areas as well as investment capacities at the expo.

MITT, which is among the top 5 tourist exhibitions in the world, is the leading international travel & tourism trade show in Russia and the CIS.

It is expected that 540 companies from Egypt, India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand, South Africa, Qatar, Maldives, Philippines, Morocco, Venezuela, Jordan, Tunisia, Bahrain, and Algeria to take part in the exhibition.

Belarus, Cuba, Uganda, Russia, and Sri Lanka participate in the MITT 2023.

Every year over 500 companies from more than 16 countries and 57 Russian regions present at MITT, Russia's largest travel and tourism trade show.

MITT 2023 will take place on 16-18 March at Crocus Expo, Moscow, Russia.

