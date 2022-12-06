  1. Culture
Dec 6, 2022, 11:59 PM

Iran to attend 29th MITT in Russia

Iran to attend 29th MITT in Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iran is to take part in the upcoming MITT, the International travel & hospitality show, slated to be held in Russia in mid-March 2023.

Iran will introduce its numerous attractions in the field of tourism, ecotourism, historical areas as well as investment capacities at the expo.

MITT, which is among the top 5 tourist exhibitions in the world, is the leading international travel & tourism trade show in Russia and the CIS.

It is expected that 540 companies from Egypt, India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand, South Africa, Qatar, Maldives, Philippines, Morocco, Venezuela, Jordan, Tunisia, Bahrain, and Algeria to take part in the exhibition. 

Belarus, Cuba, Uganda, Russia, and Sri Lanka participate in the MITT 2023.

Every year over 500 companies from more than 16 countries and 57 Russian regions present at MITT, Russia's largest travel and tourism trade show.

MITT 2023 will take place on 16-18 March at Crocus Expo, Moscow, Russia.

AMK/5648065

News Code 194558

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News