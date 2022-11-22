US draw with Wales, Netherlands start World Cup with win

Wales held the US to a 1-1 draw in the Group B game between the sides at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Monday.

The US got a lead in the first half through the goal of Timothy Weah (36'), but Gareth Bale scored the leveller in the 82nd minute to see the points eventually being shared. In the first half, Timothy Weah put the ball into the back of the net after receiving a brilliant pass from Christian Pulisic while that of Gareth Bale was a powerful shot from the penalty spot.

The Netherlands tasted a 2-0 victory against Senegal on Monday in their World Cup Group A match.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock for the first 45 minutes at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In minute 65, Boulaye Dia attempted to score a goal with a close-range kick but was denied by Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The Netherlands broke the stalemate when Cody Gakpo powered a header into the back of the net, assisted by Frenkie De Jong in the 84th minute.

Davy Klaassen doubled the lead with a close-range finish in stoppage time (90+9).

In another Group A match, Ecuador won the World Cup opener against host nation Qatar as team captain Enner Valencia netted the ball twice for the 2-0 victory on Sunday.

ZZ/PR