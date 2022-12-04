  1. Sports
Dec 4, 2022, 4:20 PM

Carlos Querouz leaves Tehran for Lisbon with fate unknown

Carlos Querouz leaves Tehran for Lisbon with fate unknown

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Carlos Queiroz, Iran's national football team head coach along with his assistants left Tehran for Lisbon on Sunday.

Carlos Queiroz returned to Iran from Qatar 2022 World Cup along with the Iranian national football team players after the team could not qualify from the group stage earlier this week.

Although his contract with the Iranian Football Federation has already ended, the federation has yet to announce its decision about him.

Queiroz was picked once again to lead the country's national team three months before the start of the World Cup.

The prominent Portegues coach led the national Iranian team in the previous two World Cups editions in Brazil and Russia.

MNA

News Code 194465
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News