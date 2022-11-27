Famous Spanish referee Lahoz to officiate Iran-US in 2022 WC

The national football teams of Iran and the United States will face each other in the second group of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night at 22:30 (Tehran local time) in the third and final week of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The famous Spanish referee Lahoz will officiate the match between Iran and the United States.

The national football team of Iran (Team Melli) is in the second place in the second group of the 2022 Qatar World Cup with three points, and the United States is in the third place with two points.

MA/IRN84955034