Australia defeats Tunisia in 2022 World Cup

Australia, which had suffered a 4-1 loss to France in its opening game, gave a neck-and-neck fight to Tunisia before Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the game to put Australia in the driver's seat.

Duke scored through a header in the 23rd minute of the game with some great improvisation after a pass from Craig Goodwin got deflected from one of the Australian defenders.

Notably, Tunisia had played a goalless draw against Denmark in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

