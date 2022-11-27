Iran return to top Asia in latest FIFA ranking

After the defeat against England in the first match in the Qatar World Cup, Iran national Iranian men's football team ranked 26 in the FIFA rankings but after the team won their second world cup match against Wales, they returned to the top of Asia followed by Japan.

Iran were 26 after the heavy defeat against England while now rank 20 again and the best team in Asia while Japan now ranking 24.

The Japanese team lost to Costa Rica in their second match despite their previous win against Germany in their first world cup game.

Brazil remain top of the world rankings followed by Belgium, Argentina and France.

