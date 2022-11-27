  1. Sports
Nov 27, 2022, 7:35 PM

Iran return to top Asia in latest FIFA ranking

Iran return to top Asia in latest FIFA ranking

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's football team have returned to the top of Asia after beating Wales.

After the defeat against England in the first match in the Qatar World Cup, Iran national Iranian men's football team ranked 26 in the FIFA rankings but after the team won their second world cup match against Wales, they returned to the top of Asia followed by Japan. 

Iran were 26 after the heavy defeat against England while now rank 20 again and the best team in Asia while Japan now ranking 24.

The Japanese team lost to Costa Rica in their second match despite their previous win against Germany in their first world cup game.

Brazil remain top of the world rankings followed by Belgium, Argentina and France.

MNA

News Code 194168

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News