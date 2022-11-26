Poland defeats Saudi Arabia at 2022 World Cup 2-0

Saudi Arabia were defeated by two goals to nil by Poland in their second game of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

This was Poland's first victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A chaotic second half was energized by a fiery attack from the upstart Saudi Arabian side, still excited by their shocking upset over Argentina on Tuesday.

Countless opportunities were presented to the Saudi side, but they were unable to find the net and they were stunned when Abdulelah Al Malki turned the ball over in his own crease and Poland's captain Robert Lewandowski buried the ball under the keeper's arm.

It was, surprisingly, the Polish star's first goal at a FIFA World Cup, and the 77th international goal of his career.

Saudi Arabia's major opportunity in the first half came on a penalty kick, but keeper Wojciech Szczesny deflected the initial shot and the rebound attempt in what was a very strong performance.

The first goal of the match came from Piotr Zielinski to cap off a hectic sequence: Lewandowski was found open in the crease, but when Mohammed Khalil Ibr Al Owais made the save, Lewandowski was able to corral the rebound and cross to Zielinski, who buried the shot to give Poland the lead.

Poland's victory gives them four points in the group stage, which claims the top spot pending the result of the game between Argentina and Mexico later on Saturday. These teams will conclude their group stage action on Wednesday, when Poland plays Argentina and Saudi Arabia plays Mexico.

MNA/PR