2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Virginia

TEHRAN, Jun 07 (MNA) – Two people are dead and five others injured after a shooting at a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, police said.

According to ABC News, the two victims who passed away were an 18-year-old who was a graduating student and a 36-year-old man who was attending the event.

Police added that those who have non-life-threatening injuries are 14, 32, 55, and 58 years old, and a 31-year-old remains hospitalized with a life-threatening injury.

A 19-year-old believed to be involved in the shooting is in custody, Richmond police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:13 p.m. in Monroe Park, near Virginia Commonwealth University, officials said.

