Economic cooperation to establish regional stability, peace

The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam as well as Chargé d'affaires of the Philippines and Thailand.

Economic cooperation establishes regional stability and peace and eliminates the grounds for foreign interference in regional affairs, Bagheri Kani said in this meeting,

He also noted that ASEAN countries enjoy a great capacity to promote economic cooperation.

Referring to the political and self-interested approach of Western governments in international issues, the Iranian diplomat said that the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, and the protection of human rights are tools for Westerners to achieve their goals.

ASEAN envoys also emphasized the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Iran.

The development of cooperation between ASEAN members and the Islamic Republic of Iran will stabilize the long-term interests of both sides, they noted.

