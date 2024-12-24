Iran unveils 1st oil well equipped with AI

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, the Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy Hossein Afshin inaugurated the first oil well equipped with artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, Afshin stressed the need to focus on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil industry, stating that in order to reach AI, business intelligence must first be achieved, oil ministry news service-SHANA reported.

He highlighted that one of the most important business intelligence systems was being launched, and within the next year, AI will be integrated into this center to provide the necessary solutions.

The vice president also noted that this is a major project for the country, pointing out that such initiatives are typically carried out in neighboring countries with the help of international companies, but in Iran, this has been accomplished with domestic expertise.

Afshin further emphasized that the development of this center by Pasargad Energy Development Company has broken new ground, making it easier for other companies to follow suit.

He also mentioned that the first smart refinery will be built in Qeshm by Pasargad Energy Development Company.

The WRFM Management Center, a subsidiary of the Pasargad Energy Group, is a managerial and technological structure in the upstream oil and gas sector.

It oversees the intelligent monitoring, transmission, analysis, and processing of data for the simultaneous and real-time management of operations related to wells, reservoirs, and surface facilities.

This center employs advanced technologies, such as sensors, data management systems, artificial intelligence, and online data analysis, to provide comprehensive information on well conditions, reservoir flow, and facility performance.

