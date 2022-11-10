Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 10  

Arman-e Melli

Enemy used fill-fledged hybrid war in confronting Iran: Pres. Raeisi

Asia

Iran ‘linking bridge between Eurasia, Europe’

Iran inks $4 billion worth of oil contract with Russia

Aftab

Will Iran export medicines to Russia?

Ebtekar

Destructing Iran 'main goal of recent riots': Intelligence min.

Ettele’at

UK passed Iran red line with supporting terrorist TV networks: Iran Intelligence minister

Iran’s principled policy is against any war: Raeisi in meeting with Russia Natl. Security Sec.

Iran-France trade volume increased 53%

Iran

Gas swap deal to become operational this year: Iran oil minister

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran ready to play a leading role to end war between Russia, Ukraine

MA//