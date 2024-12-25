Yemen foils intelligence plot by CIA, Mossad in Sana'a

A security source in an interview with Yemen's Saba news agency emphasized that the country's security services succeeded in identifying and neutralizing the espionage activities of the CIA and the Israeli Mossad in Yemen.

He added that Yemeni security forces will announce more details of the counter-espionage operation against the US and the Israeli regime in Yemen in the coming hours.

Amid the intensification of the Yemeni armed forces' field operations against the Zionist occupiers, Tel Aviv and Washington have embarked on espionage activities in the country to confront the Yemeni fighters.

