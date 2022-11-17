Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 17

Kayhan:

Attack on Zionist oil tanker in Sea of Oman

5 martyred, 6 injured in Khuzestan terrorist attack

US begging for negotiations as defeated in supporting riots in Iran

Etela'at:

Eslami say Iran coop. with IAEA continuing

Israeli oil tanker targeted by drone in Sea of Oman

NASA launches Artemis I moon mission

Iran:

7 martyred in Izeh, Isfahan terrorist attacks

Jam-e Jam"

Pakistan official: US seeking to assassinate Imran Khan

Javan:

Iran defeated US media coup

Iran, US exchanged messages in less than 72 hours

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran FM: US acting hypocritically over nuclear negotiations

100 separatist terrorists arrested in NW Iran

Khorasan:

Iranian school shines at intl. architecture festival

Shargh:

Five martyred as terrorists open fire at people in SW Iran

Asia:

Canada to implement ban on entry of Iran officials

International Monetary Fund 10 proposals for Iran economy

Etema'ad:

Trump return to scene of crime

Grossi calls for Iran coop. with IAEA

RHM/