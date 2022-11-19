Two firefighters killed in Peru as plane hits fire truck

The airline LATAM, which operated the domestic flight, said 102 passengers were onboard the plane but added that "no passengers or crew members lost their lives."

Footage taken by witnesses and broadcast by Peruvian television channels showed the plane -- an Airbus A320, according to aircraft tracking websites -- taking off at full speed and hitting the fire truck, also traveling at speed, Barrons.com reported.

The plane continued its course with its right side dragging along the runway, sending up a trail of flames and smoke. The rear of the aircraft was badly burned.

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) which operates the Jorge Chavez airport said it "deeply regrets the loss of life of two members of the LAP Aeronautical Fire Brigade in the accident that occurred between a fire engine and the aircraft operating flight LA2213 from Lima to Juliaca."

LAP added that its "teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are doing well."

"We are also investigating to determine the cause of the incident," it added.

MA/PR