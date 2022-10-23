Russian military plane crashes in Irkutsk region (+VIDEOS)

Emergency services reported that the crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district, Sputnik reported.

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.

According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.

There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.

Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.

The footage depicts the exact moment the plane crashed in the Siberian city of Irkutsk in Russia.

The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/PR