Apr 5, 2022, 2:10 PM

Several killed in train collides with car, derail in Hungary

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Local media reported, citing police, that several people were killed and more wounded in a train collision that occurred in the southern Hungarian city of Mindszent.

A train collision occurred in the southern Hungarian city of Mindszent at a railway crossing on Déli Street when a van drove onto the tracks, reports suggest. According to preliminary information, the train, en route from Szentes to Hodmezovasarhely, derailed and crashed into a ditch as a result of the collision.

Local media reported, citing police, that several people were killed and more wounded in the collision, but the authorities did not provide any further details on the victims, Sputnik reported.

There were at least 22 passengers on the train, and at least ten of them were injured, Hungarian state railways noted in a statement.

Police have since cordoned off the area of the crash, while emergency services and medics are currently working at the site.

