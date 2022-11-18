  1. Economy
Nov 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

Iran gov. sanctions French automakers: spokesman

Iran gov. sanctions French automakers: spokesman

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian government and industry ministry have sanctioned French automakers for their behavior and will not allow them to put pressure on the Iranian car industry and market with sanctions.

Omid Qalibaf, the Iranian industry ministry's spokesman said that "Due to the unprofessional behavior of the French in the past years, we no longer allow registering orders and importing Renault, Peugeot, Citroen and other French car manufacturers' products.

According to Ghalibaf, "we have not issued any permit to import French cars and our focus for import is only on non-French products frin Japanese, Chinese and European cars."

The spokesman added that Iranian government and industry ministry have sanctioned French automakers for their behavior and will not allow them to put pressure on the Iranian car industry and market with sanctions.

MNA/FNA14010827000124

News Code 193786
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News