Iran gov. sanctions French automakers: spokesman

Omid Qalibaf, the Iranian industry ministry's spokesman said that "Due to the unprofessional behavior of the French in the past years, we no longer allow registering orders and importing Renault, Peugeot, Citroen and other French car manufacturers' products.

According to Ghalibaf, "we have not issued any permit to import French cars and our focus for import is only on non-French products frin Japanese, Chinese and European cars."

The spokesman added that Iranian government and industry ministry have sanctioned French automakers for their behavior and will not allow them to put pressure on the Iranian car industry and market with sanctions.

