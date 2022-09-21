Iran’s trade with Russia up by 31% in first five months

In a press conference, Omid Ghalibaf, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Mining pointed to the condition of home appliance exports and said that the export of home appliances has grown by 17% in the first five months of this year (March 22-August 22, 2022)

The spokesman added that according to plans the exports of home appliances will increase to $440m by the end of the year.

He went on to say that Iran exports its household appliances to neighboring countries such as Iraq, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Referring to the presence of a Russian trade delegation in Tehran, he said that other delegations from Chechnya and Tatarstan are also in Tehran.

Ghalibaf added that Iran-Russia trade has grown by 31% in the first five months of this year.

The Iranian official further said that in the recent Russian car show, a 700-million-dollar memorandum was signed and the issue of importing Iranian-made car vaiants Shahin and Tara to Russia was also discussed.

He added that no cars are going to be imported from India and Brazil so far, stressing that Iranian companies have only negotiated with good European and Korean automobile companies.

