IKCO exports “Tara”, “Dena” cars to Armenia

Following the visit of the Chief Executive of Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) to the Republic of Armenia and signing a contract for the distribution of IKCO’s products in that country, the first shipment of the Group’s products named “Tara” and “Dena” passenger cars was exported to the Armenian market.

With the coordination made and implementation of the processes of ordering and manufacturing the cars requested by Armenian side, the first shipment of products consisting of eight “Tara and Dena” automatic cars, along with the spare parts needed for after-sales service, was sent to the Armenian market.

Concurrent with the export of products, IKCO’s representative office in Armenia has been equipped with the necessary facilities in order to offer quality after-sales services to the customers in accordance with the IKCO’s standards.

