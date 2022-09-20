Iran, Tatarstan stress facilitating bilateral economic ties

Speaking in his meeting with the visiting President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Tehran on Tuesday evening, Mohammad Mokhber First Vice President stated that Iran and Tatarstan enjoy high capabilities and potential to develop bilateral relations in the trade, industrial scientific and cultural fields.

Referring to the cordial and amicable relations between Iran and Russia, Mokhber noted that Tehran and Moscow have compiled joint plans for the development of cooperation in the transit sector, so that Tatarstan can establish a joint cooperation with Iran in this sector.

The First Vice President termed the construction of joint commercial centers between Iran and Tatarstan “as a step towards facilitating commercial and economic relations.

With the construction of these commercial centers, the necessary grounds would be paved for the expansion of private sectors’ cooperation more than before, he continued.

President of Tatarstan, for his part, pointed to his visit of MAPNA and Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) and stated that his country is interested in taking advantage of Iran’s capabilities in various fields of cooperation.

During the meeting, Minnikhanov called for exchanging university professors and students between the two countries of Iran and Tatarstan.

Heading a high-ranking delegation consisting of 60 officials, the president of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov paid a visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran on Tuesday.

MA/5594282