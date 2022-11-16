IAEA’s BoG anti-Iran resolution rejected: AEOI chief

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and called the policy of exertion of maximum pressure and false accusations against Iran an addiction of global arrogance and the Zionist regime.

They (the West countries) themselves know for sure that the resolution they have drafted against Iran is not correct and is strongly turned down by the Islamic Republic of Iran, AEOI chief reemphasized.

The important issue is that Iran has a comprehensive, approved and announced plan to advance its nuclear program and it continues its activities within the framework of it, he continued.

While rejecting the visit of IAEA’s inspectors to Iran, Eslami stated that at the moment, the visit of IAEA’s inspector to Iran is not on the agenda and what is of paramount importance here is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs follows up the continuation of negotiations, and this issue is ongoing in various ways.

What was related to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is to respond to all allegations and accusations raised against Iran, he said, adding that if they (West countries involved in JCPOA talks) had good intentions and were going to continue negotiations, they would not have presented a resolution.

Iran expected IAEA to show a positive reaction to the goodwill of the Islamic Republic of Iran and allow the natural, non-political path and professional method as well as safeguards criteria to be taken into consideration, the Vice President added.

