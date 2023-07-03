Iran ready for all-out expansion of ties with S. Africa

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor held a telephone conversation on Monday to discuss the state of bilateral relations and ways to develop them.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the constructive talks he had held with his South African counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS+ meeting in Cape Town and emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop full-fledged relations with South Africa.

The Iranian minister further expressed happiness with setting the date for the joint economic commission between the two countries.

South African foreign minister, for her part, referred to the sending of the official invitation from President Matamela Ramaphosa to President Ebrahim Raeisi and insisted on President Raeisi's attendance at the BRICS summit.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on some other issues of mutual interest.

