Anti-Iran res. at IAEA’s BoG not to resolve safeguards issues

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday among domestic and foreign reporters, Nasser Kan’ani expounded on the latest developments in the foreign policy of the country in international arenas.

In response to a question about whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided the documents of those who have created riots and violence in Iran to other countries, he said that behavior of these countries will certainly be monitored by Iran, the issue of which will be prosecuted judicially within the framework of rules and regulations.

IAEA delegation to visit Iran soon

A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran traveled to Vienna and held talks with officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran continues its constructive talks with IAEA to resolve safeguards issues. It was agreed that a delegation from the IAEA will travel to Iran and continue the talks, he said.

In response to a question about the visit of the Iranian delegation to Vienna and the possible resolution against Iran, he said that direct and indirect talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the AEA still continue and a delegation of the country has traveled to Vienna.

Turning to Iran’s cooperation with IAEA, he said that Iran is committed to continuing its constructive cooperation with the Agency. Removal of anti-Iran sanctions has been taken into consideration while some countries are trying to tarnish Iran’s cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog.

Iran witnessing hasty, unconstructive behavior of European countries

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan’ani pointed to the EU’s anti-Iran statement and stated that the country is, unfortunately, witnessing the hasty and unconstructive behavior of European countries and it is a matter of regret to say that, as technical talks are ongoing with the Agency, the country is witnessing such illogical measures by European countries, so that issuance of anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s Board of Governors will cause problems ahead of Iran’s technical cooperation with the Agency.

Iran not to remain silent about threats to its territorial security

In response to a question on Iran’s artillery attack on Iraq’s Erbil, he stated that Iran will not remain silent about the threat to its territorial security especially border threats and separatist groups, and will defend its security with utmost all power.

Iran-S. Arabia talks still ongoing

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman pointed to the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and stated that talks between the two countries with Iraqi mediation are underway.

