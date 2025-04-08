Lavrov says situation in Middle East 'explosive'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the situation in the Middle East "explosive" and pointed to the threats to the stability of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the Foreign Ministry said after his meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of some Eurasian states accredited in Russia.

"In his opening remarks, the minister gave fundamental assessments of the security situation in various parts of Eurasia," the ministry said, TASS reported.

He said the Euro-Atlantic security paradigm was in crisis, and drew attention to the dangerous actions of NATO states aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the explosive situation in the Middle East, and the risks to the stability of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

