China vows to 'fight to the end' as Trump tariff war rages

Broader markets rebounded on dip-buying as investors await developments in trade negotiations, Euronews reports.

Beijing declared it would “fight to the end” after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% in tariffs on all Chinese imports. The trade war between the world’s two largest economies intensified, with both sides showing little inclination to negotiate.

Trump had already announced new tariffs last Wednesday, including 34% import levies on Chinese goods. In response, China imposed 34% tariffs on US goods two days later.

On Monday, Trump warned of more tariffs if China does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he posted on social media. If enacted, China would be facing cumulative tariffs of 124%, comprising the existing 20% US tariffs, the recently announced 34%, and the additional 50%.

In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce said: “The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake,” adding, “If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.” The ministry urged the US to resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.

Earlier, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was not considering a pause on planned tariffs while open to negotiations. However, he reiterated the threat to impose additional 50% tariffs on China.

Trump also indicated at a press conference that he would not accept the EU’s offer for zero tariffs on cars and industrial goods. “The European Union’s been very bad to us. They’re going to have to buy their energy from us, because they need it and they’re going to have to buy it from us. They can buy it, we can knock off $350bn in one week.”

The EU has dropped a plan to impose 50% retaliatory tariffs on American whiskey, instead proposing 25% tariffs on some US goods, which is a countermeasure to Trump’s 25% import levies on steel and aluminum.

MNA/