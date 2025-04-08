US launches 25 airstrikes on Yemen

The United States has carried out a new round of airstrikes across Yemen, with 25 separate attacks reported since early Monday, targeting provinces including Marib, Sana'a, Hudaydah, and Hajjah, according to Yemeni media.

Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV reported on Monday night that American warplanes bombed the Al-Jufrah area in the Harib district of Marib province five times.

The report adds that US fighter jets also carried out two separate strikes on Kamaran Island, located near the port city of Al-Hudaydah on Yemen’s western coast.

Yemeni media say the US conducted a total of 25 airstrikes across various parts of Yemen since early Monday, hitting areas in Sana’a, Marib, and Kamaran Island in Hudaydah. Earlier reports also mentioned a strike on Jarban in Sanhan, southern Sana’a province.

In eastern Yemen, US fighter jets bombed the Majzar district in Marib province three times.

Additional attacks were reported in other areas in Marib province as well.

