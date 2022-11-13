Iran starts exporting cars to Venezuela: Transport min.

Some 80,000 requests have been registered in Venezuela for the products of an Iranian car manufacturer, he said, adding that the executive process of exporting car to this country has started, so that 1,000 of these cars were exported to Venezuela on Sunday at the first stage.

Speaking on the sidelines of exporting 1,000 cars manufactured by a leading car manufacturer to Venezuela on Sunday, Velasquez stated that start of exporting Iranian products with high quality and also with reasonable price cause satisfaction of Venezuelan customers.

He then pointed to the high requests for purchasing products of a leading Iranian car manufacturer in Venezuela, and said that about 80,000 requests were registered in this country at the first stage.

It is a source of satisfaction and pride to be able to materialize the views of Iranian and Venezuelan presidents Nicolas Maduro and Ebrahim Raeisi in the joint commission for economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, he emphasized.

