Taliban calls on Iranian investors to invest in Afghanistan

Speaking in a meeting with a group of Iranian investors, held at the venue of the ministry on Monday, regarding the way of investment in Afghanistan, he urged Iranian traders and merchants to make investments in Afghanistan in line with strengthening bilateral relations in relevant fields.

During the meeting, Azizi pointed out that the Taliban has paved suitable ways for foreign investment in Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan is home to large mines and this country has created great opportunities and facilitated the investment of foreign companies as well.

He also emphasized that he will establish necessary cooperation and interaction with the Iranian investors in different sectors.

