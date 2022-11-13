Queiroz hopes to advance Iran to knockouts in Qatar

Mozambique-born coach Queiroz, 69, who led Iran at the World Cup in both 2014 and 2018, will coach the team in Qatar, where they are due to face England, Wales, and the United States in Group B at the tournament which begins in November.

Iran has never advanced to the knockout rounds in five previous World Cup appearances but the head coach believes the right time for Iran has arrived.

When ESPN said “Iran has been written off as the no-hoper in the group”, Queiroz replied, “Nobody is perfect and at the right moment, it's time to speak inside the pitch.”

When asked, “Iran has never made it out of the group stage at a World Cup, so what are the expectations in Qatar?”, he answered, “We want to move forward, be better, and for sure we have our expectations to reach the second stage of the World Cup.”

Also, the coach said in October, “I think Iran and Japan are the most likely Asian teams to get through the group stage of the World Cup.”

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

