Raeisi hails Iranian female athletes for medal winning

Raeisi stated that the Iranian female medalists are a manifestation of national and popular courage and power, adding that supporting athletes as valuable assets of the country is on the agenda of his government.

Stating that today women make a high share of Iran's honors in the scientific, cultural, social, sports, and artistic fields, Raeisi noted that the championship of the Iranian women athletes in various regional and global arenas is very valuable, admirable and promising.

The president also described the winning of 1,363 medals and sports championship titles in the 13th Iranian government as a historical record and a sign of the determination and will of the Iranian youth.

