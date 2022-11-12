Germany calls for new package of sanctions against Iran

As the anti-Iranian and interventionist actions of the western countries continue, the German chancellor has called for intensifying the pressure on Iran.

According to the Reuters news agency, while the German Foreign Ministry announced last week that the European Union was preparing to impose new sanctions against Iran on the pretext of unrest, the German Chancellor announced that he supports the imposition of new sanctions against Iran.

"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the political leadership," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

A few days ago, it was announced that Germany and eight other EU member states were planning to expand sanctions against Iran.

Sources told the German magazine that the new sanctions package will target individuals and institutions in the security sector as well as companies involved in suppressing the rioters in Iran.

The move by European countries comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

