US Treasury Department sanctioned six Iranian media activists

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six senior employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which was designated by Washington in 2013.

The Treasury claimed IRIB has broadcast hundreds of forced confessions of detainees and produced and broadcast interviews of people being forced to assert that their relatives died due to accidental, unrelated causes not killed due to the protest.

The US Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson in a statement once again expressed US government’s support for the recent unrest in Iran.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Iranian people as they continue their peaceful protests," he added.

These sanctions are part of a coordinated campaign by the US and its allies to support the unrest in Iran and prevent it from ending.

Yesterday, the United States placed several Iranian and Russian companies and individuals, including Shahed Air Industries Research Company, on the list of sanctions.

Shahed Aviation Industries Research Company, Emirati companies "Success Aviation" and "iJET Global" were sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury for allegedly producing and facilitating the transfer of Iranian drones.

MA/FNA14010825000799