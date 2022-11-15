German FM reiterates claims on Iran nuclear program

Speaking after her meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Berlin on Tuesday evening, she stated that Iran should not be allowed to achieve the alleged nuclear weapons.

Without mentioning the violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by the United States in withdrawing from the 2015 agreement with Iran, as well as the continued inaction of the European Union regarding its obligations under the JCPOA, the German foreign minister claimed in a press conference in Berlin that Iran must once again fulfill JCPOA obligations towards the Agency.

IAEA inspectors must return to nuclear power plants of Iran for inspections, she continued.

Regarding Iran's nuclear issue, the E3 troika including UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement last Friday and claimed that they are worried about Iran's insufficient cooperation with IAEA.

The issuance of an anti-Iranian statement on Friday by the three European countries involved in JCPOA talks, just one week before the meeting of the 35 member countries of the the Agency's Board of Governors, which shows that their claims for cooperation in resolving issues with Tehran are delusional.

Earlier, Iran UN envoy Amir Saeed Iravani announced that there is no issue regarding the implementation of Iran's safeguards agreements, and this has been confirmed in the latest report of the IAEA Director General.

In this regard, the technical delegation of Iran has traveled to Vienna to answer the agency's questions.

The impartiality, independence and professionalism of the Agency must not be violated and this international body must remain out of the control of the western powers, so that everyone can benefit from the Agency's technical assistance and support for the development of peaceful nuclear programs, he added.

