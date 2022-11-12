Raeisi congrats championship of Iran sitting volleyball

In a message on Saturday, President Raeisi congratulated the coaches and members of Iran’s sitting volleyball team on winning the title of the 13th World Sitting Volleyball Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Achieving successive victories and standing on top of the championship podiums in international sports arenas is a symbol of the dynamism and power of Iranians and the determination of athletes of land and territory in conquering the peaks of honor, Raeisi added.

He seized this opportunity to thank all coaches, especially team members for achieving a landmark victory and wish all of them success and prosperity.

Iran’s men’s team clinched the title of the 2022 World Sitting Volleyball Championships by swiping past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 (26-24, 32-30, 25-12) in the final match on Friday night.

The competition was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo from Nov. 4 to 11. The national team of Iran won a record eighth World Championship title.

