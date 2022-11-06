Iran national sitting volleyball defeats Kazakhstan in WC

Iran's national men's sitting volleyball team, with Head Coach Hassan Rezaie played a good game versus Kazakhstan, in its second competition in that international arena.

The Iranian national team won the first set 25-12, the second one 25-18, and the 3rd set 25-7 to emerge the winner of their second match.

Iran's national men's sitting volleyball team will play with Croatia in its third match at this world cup.

Iran defeated Iraq in straight sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-15) on Friday.

