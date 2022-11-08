Iran sitting volleyball defeats US at 2022 World C'ships

With the decisive 3-0 against the United States on Tuesday, the Iranian team has now advanced to the semi-final of the 2022 Sitting Volleyball World Championship.

Iran gained decisive wins against the teams of Iraq, Kazakhstan and Croatia in the Group B of the competitions in the group stage to advance to the next round where the team won Japan 3-0 to enter the quarter-finals against the United States.

The competitions started in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on November 4 and will wrap up on Nov. 11.

The Iranian sitting volleyball team won the United States on Tuesday in three straight sets (25:18, 25:15, and 25:17).

If Iran's sitting volleyball team wins in the semi-final match, it will qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games. The Iranian team has already participated in the Paralympic Games 9 times, winning 7 gold and 2 silver medals.

KI/IRN84936266/