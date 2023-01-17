21 teams to participate in Asian volleyball c'ships in Iran

The 22nd Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be held from August 18-26 2023 in Tehran’s Azadi (“Freedom”) Sports Complex, according to the Iranian Volleyball Federation's website.

Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka have so far registered their names to participate in competitions which is considered the most prestigious tournament in Asia.

The 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship was the twenty-first staging of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Japan Volleyball Association (JVA). The tournament was held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from 12 to 19 September 2021.

In the last 2021's edition, the Iranian team was crowned, followed by Japan, China and Chinese Taipei in the second to fourth places.

KI