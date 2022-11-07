Iran men defeats Croatia at Sitting Volleyball World C'ship

Iran national team defeated Croatia 3-0 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 Sunday night.

Following the conclusion of the initial pool stage, a cross-pool round of games is scheduled for Monday, to determine which teams will go to the quarter-finals, with the remainder then playing a series of classification matches to determine the remaining places.

Iran’s women’s team also lost to Canada 3-1 (25-10, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13).

The competitions are being held in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo and will run until Nov. 11.