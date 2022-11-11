Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

According to local Azeri website, during the meeting, the ambassador was conveyed the dissatisfaction and concern regarding the alleged recent propaganda against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian media and the comments by the Iranian officials.

The Azeri said also called on Iran to hand over criminals and alleged separatists.

The move came a day after the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador of Azerbaijan to protest the continuation of anti-Iran propaganda and media misinformation about the Islamic Republic by the country’s officials and media.

