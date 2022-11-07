  1. World
Several killed, injured in Turkey attacks on Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – At least two militants affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed and several others injured during the drone attacks that the Turkish army launched on Syria's Ar Raqqah and Qamishli.

Turkish drones on Sunday night targeted a checkpoint belonging to the SDF in a village in northern Ar Raqqa.

One SDF military force was killed and two other people were severely injured during the attack.

Another Turkish drone targeted a car in Qamishli, located in the northeast of Syria. One of the SDF commanders was killed and 3 civilians were injured during the second attack.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

