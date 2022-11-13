  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Nov 13, 2022, 5:14 PM

Explosion in central Istanbul leaves many killed, wounded

Explosion in central Istanbul leaves many killed, wounded

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Turkish media are reporting an explosion on Istanbul's main pedestrian thoroughfare, leaving 41 casualties.

According to Turkish TV, the blast occurred on the İstiklal Caddesi avenue in the center of Istanbul on Sunday, leaving at least five killed and 36 others wounded. 

Media are reporting that at least three people have been killed.

Sputnik is citing a report by Turkish TV as reporting that the blast has left at least 5 dead and 36 wounded.

"There was an explosion on İstiklal Street overlooking Taksim Square in Istanbul. It is reported that many people were injured in the explosion. After the incident, many medical teams were sent to the area. Security forces cordoned off the area," TV said, according to Sputnik.

The blast is reported to have been a suicidal attack and it was carried out by a woman. The following video shows the moment the blast occurs.

There has been no additional information on the cause of the blast so far.

This item is being updated...

KI

News Code 193605
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News