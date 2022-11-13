Explosion in central Istanbul leaves many killed, wounded

According to Turkish TV, the blast occurred on the İstiklal Caddesi avenue in the center of Istanbul on Sunday, leaving at least five killed and 36 others wounded.

Media are reporting that at least three people have been killed.

Sputnik is citing a report by Turkish TV as reporting that the blast has left at least 5 dead and 36 wounded.

"There was an explosion on İstiklal Street overlooking Taksim Square in Istanbul. It is reported that many people were injured in the explosion. After the incident, many medical teams were sent to the area. Security forces cordoned off the area," TV said, according to Sputnik.

The blast is reported to have been a suicidal attack and it was carried out by a woman. The following video shows the moment the blast occurs.

There has been no additional information on the cause of the blast so far.

This item is being updated...

