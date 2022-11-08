Iran UN envoy blasts UNSC consecutive meetings over Syria

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani criticized the holding of consecutive meetings by the Security Council regarding Syria's chemical weapons, referring to the country's full cooperation in this field.

Holding these meetings strengthens the suspicion that they are the political repetition of accusations against Damascus, Iravani said.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances and considers it a clear violation of international law.

"We believe that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons should be impartial, professional, credible, and objective, and fully comply with the procedures of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the Iranian envoy noted.

According to him, politicizing the Chemical Weapons Convention endangers the credibility of this organization and the Convention.

Syria voluntarily joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 and destroyed the arsenal and facilities used to produce these weapons, Iravani added.

RHM/IRN84935725