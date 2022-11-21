  1. Iran
Nov 21, 2022, 8:36 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 21

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, November 21.

Iran:

Number of terrorists arrested in NW Iran

Javan:

Martyrs of security in hearts of Iranian nation

Etela'at:

12 killed in Turkey's attack on N Syria

Raeisi: People must feel economic stability in practice

Ghaem-100 satellite carrier to be launched this year

Etemad:

What was the reason behind Omani FM's visit to Tehran

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Perpetrators of Isfahan terrorist attack arrested

Arman-e Melli:

Iran to play UK in 2022 World Cup

Aftab:

Interior Min.: There is no problem with protest itself

