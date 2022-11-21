Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 21

Iran:
Number of terrorists arrested in NW Iran
Javan:
Martyrs of security in hearts of Iranian nation
Etela'at:
12 killed in Turkey's attack on N Syria
Raeisi: People must feel economic stability in practice
Ghaem-100 satellite carrier to be launched this year
Etemad:
What was the reason behind Omani FM's visit to Tehran
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Perpetrators of Isfahan terrorist attack arrested
Arman-e Melli:
Iran to play UK in 2022 World Cup
Aftab:
Interior Min.: There is no problem with protest itself
RHM/
Your Comment