Iran transactions with Africa top $880 mn in six months

Iran's transactions with African countries stood at 1.65 million tons worth $881.16 million during the first six months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Sept. 22), registering a 47.1% year-on-year rise in terms of value, respectively.

South Africa with 393,564 tons worth over $214.01 million was Iran’s main trade partner during the period, registering a 17.61% and 102.92% growth in weight and value respectively, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by Mozambique with 261,037 tons (up 1,182.81%) worth $145.44 million (up 2,119.11%) and Nigeria with 194,721 tons (up 45.14%) worth $114.93 million (up 162.86%).

