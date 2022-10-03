  1. Economy
Oct 3, 2022, 11:12 PM

Iran trade with E African states doubled in five months: TPOI

Iran trade with E African states doubled in five months: TPOI

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s trade with eastern African countries doubled in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1401 (from March 21 to Aug. 22).

Seyyed Ahmad-Reza Alaei Tabatabaei made the remarks on Monday on a TV program, saying that giant steps were taken by the TPOI in order to expedite the exports of its products to the African countries.

Turning to Iran’s exports growth with neighboring Iraq, he stated that country’s exports to this country registered a considerable increase last year in 2021.

The Deputy TPOI for Trade Businesses Promotion Affairs then pointed to Iran’s trade with Pakistan and said, “We will witness the growing trend of trade with Pakistan in next months after the finalization of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with this country.”

Alaei Tabatabaei turned to the statistics of Iran’s exports to Africa in the current year and said that in the first five months of this year, Iran's exports to Africa exceeded $1 billion which equals the overall value of the exports to Africa during the entire last year.

MA/IRN84902853

News Code 192051
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192051/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News