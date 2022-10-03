Iran trade with E African states doubled in five months: TPOI

Seyyed Ahmad-Reza Alaei Tabatabaei made the remarks on Monday on a TV program, saying that giant steps were taken by the TPOI in order to expedite the exports of its products to the African countries.

Turning to Iran’s exports growth with neighboring Iraq, he stated that country’s exports to this country registered a considerable increase last year in 2021.

The Deputy TPOI for Trade Businesses Promotion Affairs then pointed to Iran’s trade with Pakistan and said, “We will witness the growing trend of trade with Pakistan in next months after the finalization of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with this country.”

Alaei Tabatabaei turned to the statistics of Iran’s exports to Africa in the current year and said that in the first five months of this year, Iran's exports to Africa exceeded $1 billion which equals the overall value of the exports to Africa during the entire last year.

MA/IRN84902853