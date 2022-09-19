Iran’s exports to Africa increase by 40% in first 5 months

The Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi "This year, exports have grown by 40% and imports by 147% with 55 African countries compared to the same period last year."

"Development of relations with neighbors, countries in the region and presence in the market of nearby and aligned countries is one of the policies of the 13th government, which includes 55 African countries," Latiifi said.

The IRIC spokesman added that "In the first five months of this year (March 22 until August 22 2022), 1,354,000 tons of goods valued at $741, 122, 922 were exchanged between Iran and the African continent, of which the share of exports was 1,311,647 tons worth $696,731,412 was to 37 African countries and the share of imports was 42,629 tons of goods and commodities valued at $44,391,510 from 19 African countries."

South Africa with $212,740 and an increase of 203%, Mozambique with $105,292 and an increase of 511%,;Sudan with $85,283 with a growth of 374%, Nigeria with $81 million dollars and a growth of 334% and Ghana, with $76,500 and a decrease of 62%, was the top five destinations for Iranian goods in trade with the African continent in the first five months of this year, according to the spokesman.

MNA/5593427