Iran’s exports value to Africa up by 50% in H1: TPOI

Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh said on Tuesday that Iran’s exports value to the African Continent from Mar. 21 to Sept. 23 registered a 50 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He went on to say that the country’s exports volume to the African countries hit a 25 percent growth in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, showing the considerable growth of Iran’s trade with these African countries.

Regarding the country’s volume of trade with African states, Ghannadzadeh noted that Iran’s trade value with African countries in this period became equivalent to total exports of the country last year.

MA/5602768