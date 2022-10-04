  1. Economy
Oct 5, 2022, 1:00 AM

Iran’s exports value to Africa up by 50% in H1: TPOI

Iran’s exports value to Africa up by 50% in H1: TPOI

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The Director-General of the African Bureau of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s exports value to the African Continent in the first six months of the current year in 1401 stood at 50% growth.

Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh said on Tuesday that Iran’s exports value to the African Continent from Mar. 21 to Sept. 23 registered a 50 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He went on to say that the country’s exports volume to the African countries hit a 25 percent growth in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, showing the considerable growth of Iran’s trade with these African countries.

Regarding the country’s volume of trade with African states, Ghannadzadeh noted that Iran’s trade value with African countries in this period became equivalent to total exports of the country last year.  

MA/5602768

News Code 192119
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192119/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News