'Graveyard' to take part at two international film festivals

Daraee's short film will participate in the International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) organized by Dhaka University Film in Bangladesh.

IIIUSFF is a festival to promote and inspire the work of University going filmmakers with the slogan "Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dream".

The 14th edition of the event is being held in the first week of November at Dhaka University.

"Graveyard" is also scheduled to be screened at the 2022 edition of the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) in Hong Kong.

GUFA is to recognize globally the excellence of film productions by university students from across the world through connecting the global film community and its audiences with outstanding works and groundbreaking ideas.

The 2022 Gufa Online Screening section opened on November 1st and it will close by holding the Winners' Showcase section on the 15th of November.

Written by Majid Halvayi, "Graveyard" narrates the story of Reyhaneh, who was the reason for her baby’s death. Now, in the absence of her runaway husband, she is looking for a way to bury the baby. She deals with various hardships but finally finds a way to get what she wants.

Daraee's short film won the best film award at the 25th edition of the Religion Today Festival in Italy before.

