'Adjustment' goes to Chicago Intl. Children's FilmFest.

Directed by Mehrdad Hassani and produced by Hassan Mohammadi, the Iranian short film is scheduled to vie at the competition section of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

The film is about Shahrokh, a nine-year-old effeminate boy humiliated and pushed away by his family and friends, who makes up his mind to assume a new identity and comes out to the people of his village. Having been through a series of ordeals, Shahrokh, dressed in girl’s clothes, shows up at school and confronts his classmates.

The film has previously won the Grand Prix at the Busan International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

Mansour Nassiri, Fatemeh Moradi, Maryam Goldouz, and Jamshid Bahadori are among the cast of the film.

The Chicago International Children's Film Festival is the largest annual festival of films for children (ages 2–16) in the world, programming 250 films and videos from 40 countries. With 25,000 children, adults, and educators and over 100 filmmakers, programmers and celebrities each year, the Festival is one of the only Academy Award-qualifying children's film festivals.

ZZ/5630795