Deputy FM:

Iran, EU3 to hold new round of talks on Jan. 13

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – An Iranian deputy foreign minister unveiled plans for a new round of talks between Tehran and the European Troika on January 13.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the fresh round of talks between Iran and the EU3 (France, the UK, and Germany) will begin in Switzerland’s Geneva on January 13.

He insisted that the upcoming event will be regarded as “talks, not negotiations”, saying various subjects will be mooted in the consultations.

Diplomats from Iran, the UK, France, and Germany held discussions in Geneva in late November 2024.

“We discussed and took stock of recent bilateral, regional,l and international developments, particularly nuclear and sanctions lifting issues,” Gharibabadi said on November 29.

“We are firmly committed to pursuing the interests of our people, and our preference is the path of dialogue and engagement,” he said, adding, “It was agreed to continue diplomatic dialogue in the near future.”

